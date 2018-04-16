× Find a new hobby at MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. – The Live 360 studio is offering a whole new schedule of events this spring.

Many are allowing people to try out different activities they may not be able to anywhere else.

One of the most interesting. ‘How to be a DJ’, where people can come in and learn what it takes to be a DJ from Music Theory Fitness.

For the seniors in the area, Prime Plus Norfolk Senior Center is holding yoga classes to teach different stretching, flexing and toning techniques.

And maybe you’ve always liked the idea of cooking, but getting all the ingredients and following a recipe is too much. California Pizza Kitchen has adult and junior cooking classes that make cooking easy and fun (and delicious!).