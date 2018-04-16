Crashes close EB lanes of I-264 near Portsmouth Blvd and WB lanes of I-264 at Bowers Hill
April 16 marks 11 years since Virginia Tech massacre

BLACKSBURG, Va. – April 16, 2018 marks 11 years since a gunman opened fire at Virginia Tech, killing 32.

As previous governors have done before him, Governor Ralph Northam has declared the day Virginia Tech Remembrance Day.

WHEREAS, on the morning of April 16, 2007, a senseless and incomprehensible tragedy struck the campus of Virginia Tech; and

WHEREAS, the lives of 32 members of the Virginia Tech community were stolen without warning, creating voids in the hearts and minds of friends and family who feel their absence to this day; and

WHEREAS, we recognize and thank local, state, and federal first responders who courageously answered the call of duty in an effort to prevent further loss of life, and who continued to care for the Blacksburg community in the aftermath; and

WHEREAS, the Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety continues to review and strengthen security practices in all of Virginia’s educational institutions and on all campuses, building upon the good work that has been done in the Commonwealth to prevent future tragedies; and

WHEREAS, in honor of all those killed or injured on April 16, 2007, we will never forget them and we commit ourselves to doing all we can to protect our students, educators, and schools, and to keep all Virginia communities safe; and

WHEREAS, the Blacksburg community, and the entire Commonwealth join with those from across the country and around the world in their thoughts and prayers to remember and honor the cherished memories and heroism of those who lost their lives, and those who were wounded ten years ago; and

WHEREAS, we are all Hokies today;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ralph S. Northam, do hereby recognize April 16, 2018, as VIRGINIA TECH REMEMBRANCE DAY in our COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, and I call this observance to the attention of all our citizens. 

The victims were: 

Ryan Clark, 22, Martinez, Georgia – Senior, English, Biology and Psychology

Emily Jane Hilscher, 19, Woodville, Virginia – Freshman, Animal and Poultry Sciences

Norris Hall (dept. bldg/classrooms) Ross Alameddine, 20, Saugus, Massachusett – Sophomore, English

Dr. Christopher “Jamie” Bishop, 35, Pine Mountain, Georgia – Instructor, Foreign Languages and Literatures (German)

Brian Bluhm, 25, Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Graduate Student, Civil Engineering

Austin Cloyd, 18, Blacksburg, Virginia – Sophomore, International Studies and French

Jocelyn Couture-Nowak, 49, born in Montreal, Canada – Instructor, French

Daniel Alejandro Perez Cueva, 21, Woodbridge, Virginia, originally from Peru – Junior, International Studies

Dr. Kevin Granata, 46, Toledo, Ohio – Professor, Engineering Science and Mechanics

Matt Gwaltney, 24, Chesterfield, Virginia – Graduate Student, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Caitlin Hammaren, 19, Westtown, New York – Sophomore, International Studies and French

Jeremy Herbstritt, 27, Bellefonte, Pennsylvania – Graduate student, Civil Engineering

Rachael Hill, 18, Richmond, Virginia – Freshman, Biology

Jarrett Lane, 22, Narrows, Virginia – Senior, Civil Engineering

Matt La Porte, 20, Dumont, New Jersey – Sophomore, Political Science

Henry Lee, 20, Roanoke, Virginia – Sophomore, Computer Engineering

Dr. Liviu Librescu, 75, from Romania – Professor, Engineering Science and Mechanics – A Romanian Holocaust survivor

Dr. G V Loganathan, 51, born in Chennai, India – Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Partahi Mamora Halomoan Lumbantoruan, 34, Indonesia – Doctoral student, Civil Engineering

Lauren McCain, 20, Hampton, Virginia – Freshman, International Studies

Daniel O’Neil, 22, Lafayette, Rhode Island – Graduate student, Environmental Engineering

Juan Ramon Ortiz-Ortiz, 26, San Juan, Puerto Rico – Graduate student, Civil Engineering

Minal Panchal, 26, Mumbai, India – Graduate student, Architecture

Erin Peterson, 18, Centreville, Virginia – Freshman, International Studies

Michael Pohle, 23, Flemington, New Jersey – Senior, Biological Sciences

Julia Pryde, 23, Middletown, New Jersey – Graduate Student, Biological Systems Engineering

Mary Karen Read, 19, Annandale, Virginia – Freshman, Interdisciplinary Studies

Reema Joseph Samaha, 18, Centreville, Virginia – Freshman, University Studies

Waleed Mohammed Shaalan, 32, Zagazig, Egypt – Doctoral student, Civil Engineering

Leslie G. Sherman, 20, Springfield, Virginia – Junior, History and International Relations

Maxine Turner, 22, Vienna, Virginia – Senior, Chemical Engineering

Nicole Regina White, 20, Smithfield, Virginia – Sophomore, International Studies

 

 