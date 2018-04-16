April 16 marks 11 years since Virginia Tech massacre

BLACKSBURG, Va. – April 16, 2018 marks 11 years since a gunman opened fire at Virginia Tech, killing 32.

As previous governors have done before him, Governor Ralph Northam has declared the day Virginia Tech Remembrance Day.

WHEREAS, on the morning of April 16, 2007, a senseless and incomprehensible tragedy struck the campus of Virginia Tech; and

WHEREAS, the lives of 32 members of the Virginia Tech community were stolen without warning, creating voids in the hearts and minds of friends and family who feel their absence to this day; and

WHEREAS, we recognize and thank local, state, and federal first responders who courageously answered the call of duty in an effort to prevent further loss of life, and who continued to care for the Blacksburg community in the aftermath; and

WHEREAS, the Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety continues to review and strengthen security practices in all of Virginia’s educational institutions and on all campuses, building upon the good work that has been done in the Commonwealth to prevent future tragedies; and

WHEREAS, in honor of all those killed or injured on April 16, 2007, we will never forget them and we commit ourselves to doing all we can to protect our students, educators, and schools, and to keep all Virginia communities safe; and

WHEREAS, the Blacksburg community, and the entire Commonwealth join with those from across the country and around the world in their thoughts and prayers to remember and honor the cherished memories and heroism of those who lost their lives, and those who were wounded ten years ago; and

WHEREAS, we are all Hokies today;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ralph S. Northam, do hereby recognize April 16, 2018, as VIRGINIA TECH REMEMBRANCE DAY in our COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, and I call this observance to the attention of all our citizens.