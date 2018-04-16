April 16 marks 11 years since Virginia Tech massacre

BLACKSBURG, Va. – April 16, 2018 marks 11 years since a gunman opened fire at Virginia Tech, killing 32.
As previous governors have done before him, Governor Ralph Northam has declared the day Virginia Tech Remembrance Day.
WHEREAS, on the morning of April 16, 2007, a senseless and incomprehensible tragedy struck the campus of Virginia Tech; and
WHEREAS, the lives of 32 members of the Virginia Tech community were stolen without warning, creating voids in the hearts and minds of friends and family who feel their absence to this day; and
WHEREAS, we recognize and thank local, state, and federal first responders who courageously answered the call of duty in an effort to prevent further loss of life, and who continued to care for the Blacksburg community in the aftermath; and
WHEREAS, the Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety continues to review and strengthen security practices in all of Virginia’s educational institutions and on all campuses, building upon the good work that has been done in the Commonwealth to prevent future tragedies; and
WHEREAS, in honor of all those killed or injured on April 16, 2007, we will never forget them and we commit ourselves to doing all we can to protect our students, educators, and schools, and to keep all Virginia communities safe; and
WHEREAS, the Blacksburg community, and the entire Commonwealth join with those from across the country and around the world in their thoughts and prayers to remember and honor the cherished memories and heroism of those who lost their lives, and those who were wounded ten years ago; and
WHEREAS, we are all Hokies today;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ralph S. Northam, do hereby recognize April 16, 2018, as VIRGINIA TECH REMEMBRANCE DAY in our COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, and I call this observance to the attention of all our citizens.
The victims were:
Ryan Clark, 22, Martinez, Georgia – Senior, English, Biology and Psychology
Emily Jane Hilscher, 19, Woodville, Virginia – Freshman, Animal and Poultry Sciences
Norris Hall (dept. bldg/classrooms) Ross Alameddine, 20, Saugus, Massachusett – Sophomore, English
Dr. Christopher “Jamie” Bishop, 35, Pine Mountain, Georgia – Instructor, Foreign Languages and Literatures (German)
Brian Bluhm, 25, Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Graduate Student, Civil Engineering
Austin Cloyd, 18, Blacksburg, Virginia – Sophomore, International Studies and French
Jocelyn Couture-Nowak, 49, born in Montreal, Canada – Instructor, French
Daniel Alejandro Perez Cueva, 21, Woodbridge, Virginia, originally from Peru – Junior, International Studies
Dr. Kevin Granata, 46, Toledo, Ohio – Professor, Engineering Science and Mechanics
Matt Gwaltney, 24, Chesterfield, Virginia – Graduate Student, Civil and Environmental Engineering
Caitlin Hammaren, 19, Westtown, New York – Sophomore, International Studies and French
Jeremy Herbstritt, 27, Bellefonte, Pennsylvania – Graduate student, Civil Engineering
Rachael Hill, 18, Richmond, Virginia – Freshman, Biology
Jarrett Lane, 22, Narrows, Virginia – Senior, Civil Engineering
Matt La Porte, 20, Dumont, New Jersey – Sophomore, Political Science
Henry Lee, 20, Roanoke, Virginia – Sophomore, Computer Engineering
Dr. Liviu Librescu, 75, from Romania – Professor, Engineering Science and Mechanics – A Romanian Holocaust survivor
Dr. G V Loganathan, 51, born in Chennai, India – Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering
Partahi Mamora Halomoan Lumbantoruan, 34, Indonesia – Doctoral student, Civil Engineering
Lauren McCain, 20, Hampton, Virginia – Freshman, International Studies
Daniel O’Neil, 22, Lafayette, Rhode Island – Graduate student, Environmental Engineering
Juan Ramon Ortiz-Ortiz, 26, San Juan, Puerto Rico – Graduate student, Civil Engineering
Minal Panchal, 26, Mumbai, India – Graduate student, Architecture
Erin Peterson, 18, Centreville, Virginia – Freshman, International Studies
Michael Pohle, 23, Flemington, New Jersey – Senior, Biological Sciences
Julia Pryde, 23, Middletown, New Jersey – Graduate Student, Biological Systems Engineering
Mary Karen Read, 19, Annandale, Virginia – Freshman, Interdisciplinary Studies
Reema Joseph Samaha, 18, Centreville, Virginia – Freshman, University Studies
Waleed Mohammed Shaalan, 32, Zagazig, Egypt – Doctoral student, Civil Engineering
Leslie G. Sherman, 20, Springfield, Virginia – Junior, History and International Relations
Maxine Turner, 22, Vienna, Virginia – Senior, Chemical Engineering
Nicole Regina White, 20, Smithfield, Virginia – Sophomore, International Studies