Three shot in parking lot of Portsmouth bar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two men walked into a hospital after being shot in Portsmouth, with another being transported by medics to a local hospital with a serious gunshot wound.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Victory Blvd. in the parking lot of Issa Bar & Grille. All three victims were shot in the lower body.

Police found the first victim in the 900 block of Suburban Parkway, transporting him to a local hospital via medics called to the scene. The two other victims walked into a local hospital later that morning with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say that the two stated they had also been shot on Victory Blvd.

Police are still investigating what exactly happened during this shooting, and detail were not given to how or why the victims fled the scene of the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠.