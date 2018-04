CHESAPEAKE, Va. – One is dead after being ejected from a car during a crash in Chesapeake.

The crash involved two vehicles on I-464.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon, northbound on I-464 near Freeman Avenue.

The crash happened when a 1998 Chevrolet Corvette was travelling at a high rate of speed and struck a Dodge Caravan, spun out and hit a guard rail.

The driver of the Corvette was taken to Norfolk General Hospital where he later died.

Stay with News 3 for updates.