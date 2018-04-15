‘Full Metal Jacket’ actor R. Lee Ermey (The Gunny) dies at 74

Statement from R. Lee Ermey's long time manager, Bill Rogin: It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/vf4O78JKmb — R. Lee Ermey (@RLeeErmey) April 15, 2018

The former “Gunny” from the well known movie Full Metal Jacket, R. Lee Ermey, died at the age of 74 on Sunday from complication of pneumonia.

His longtime manager Bill Rogin confirmed the news on the actor and Vietnam veteran’s death on Ermey’s official Twitter account.

A native of Kansas, Ermey served in the Vietnam War and became famous for playing Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in Full Metal Jacket, earning a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

His role as the hard-nosed military man helped him transition into other acting jobs, and even his own TV show on the History Channel called Mail Call.

Ermey also played roles in Mississippi Burning, Se7en, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. He was also a voice actor for Toy Story, Sponge Bob and Rocket Power.