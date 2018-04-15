Deputies looking for man accused of shooting father in Pasquotank Co.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting his father during a family dispute, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright.

According to Cartwright, Deonte Stokley shot his father in the groin area Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of Crocker Run Road. The father was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in what officials describe as “stable condition.” The current condition of the father is unknown.

Stokley left the scene by the time deputies arrived. The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office says he may have returned to his home in Bertie County. He may also be at a home in the 3800 block of Sterling Point in Winterville, North Carolina.

Once arrested, Stokley will be charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony discharge of a weapon in an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deonte Stokley call the Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191 or the Pasquotank County Crime Line at 252-335-5555.