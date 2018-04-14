Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous weather on tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re tracking a very warm day on tap today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds building in later in the day. Highs in the low 80s! Going to be a fantastic day for folks heading out to the 50th Priority Toyota Charity Bowl. Make sure you grab that sunscreen! Temperatures will dip into the low 60s overnight, with increasing clouds.

A strong cold front will approach from the west and cross the region late Sunday and Monday.

Sunday will start out dry with more clouds. Rain and storm chances will increase as the day progresses. Severe storms are possible, especially for our inland communities in both Virginia and North Carolina. Looks like the best chance to see storms will be overnight Sunday into the early hours of Monday.