Portsmouth Police investigate shooting of three teens

Posted 9:19 pm, April 14, 2018, by , Updated at 09:20PM, April 14, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police in Portsmouth are investigating a Friday night shooting that left three male teens shot in the 2400 block of Airline Boulevard.

According to a press release from the Portsmouth Police Department, the teens, ages 14 to 16-years-old, suffered non-life threatening injuries around 10 p.m. that evening.

Two teens were transported to a local hospital by first responders, while the third took personal transportation to get looked at my medical personnel. All three were shot in the lower body.

Police are still investigating the shooting at this time, and no arrest have been made.

Those who may have information that can help police can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

