Suffolk firefighters respond to debris fire at landfill

SUFFOLK, Va. – Crews with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at the John C. Holland Enterprises Landfill Friday night.

A citizen alerted dispatchers to smoke in the area of 4800 Nansemond Parkway around 6:42 p.m., and the first unit arrived at the scene minutes later.

Upon arrival, firefighters found several large piles – containing tires, creosote timbers and general debris – in close proximity to one another that were on fire.

Authorities say no residences are threatened and no roadways have been closed as a result of the incident.

The fire is now contained, and no injuries were reported.

Units from the Chesapeake Fire Department, the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department and the Driver Volunteer Fire Department assisted Suffolk firefighters.

