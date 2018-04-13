One dead, another hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One man has died and another has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dam Neck Road and London Bridge Road early Friday evening.

The call came in shortly before 6:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Chevrolet Venture minivan was traveling westbound on Dam Neck Road and rear-ended a Honda Civic just before reaching the intersection.

The Honda Civic was force off the right side of the road due to the impact of the collision. The minivan ran off the left side of the road and hit several trees in the median.

One man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries while another man died at the scene.

The case is still active, and the roadway at Harpers Road to London Bridge Road is expected to be closed for the next hour while authorities continue the investigation. Police are asking that you avoid this area.

This incident is being investigated by the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT).

Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.