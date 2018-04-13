Firefighters in Virginia Beach respond to condo fire

VIRIGNIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a condo complex fire Friday.

According to officials, the fire was at the Diamond Springs Condos complex in the 800 block of Zicron Court, and crews from VBFD responded to the scene around 2 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the four condo building, and also had to stop the fire from spreading to a second four condo building in the complex.

No injuries were reported.

Two dogs did have to escape the fire, but were caught by a police officer and a neighbor in the area.

The fire was out by around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials did not say how many people were displaced by the fire.

Auto aid from Norfolk Fire Engine 4 also responded and assisted in the incident.