Country music star to shoot music video aboard USS Wisconsin

NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Wisconsin has seen action in World War 2, the Korean War and the first Persian Gulf War. But this April, it will for the first time be used as the set of a music video.

Nashville recording artist and Suffolk native, Celeste Kellogg, will be in Norfolk April 16 to shoot a music video on the USS Wisconsin, the same day the ship celebrates its 74th birthday.

Kellogg will be shooting the video for her song “Country Swagger,” which charted on iTunes Country and was produced by multi-platinum producer Andrew Lane.

“I’m so honored and excited to be working with Nauticus and the Wisconsin” said Kellogg. “I was asked to do this video everywhere from Nashville to LA. But I wanted to do it at home so I could represent the area that’s always supported me. Besides that, ‘Country Swagger’ has a double meaning. It’s about the country lifestyle we live as well as the men and women who have given us the freedom to live that lifestyle.”

The USS Wisconsin was commissioned into service on April 1944 and earned five battle stars during World War II

The vessel arrived at Nauticus on December 7, 2000.

“This is another terrific opportunity for us to broaden awareness and showcase this iconic vessel,” said Nauticus executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland. “Battleship sailors were listening to Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald and Judy Garland in 1944. 74 years later, we’re proud to celebrate the ship’s birthday by hosting this talented, young musician.”