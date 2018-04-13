64-year-old Chesapeake man sentenced for child pornography

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Charles McClung will spend eight years in prison and 20 years on probation, after being sentenced on Friday for possessing hundreds of thousands of images of child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, the 64-year-old was apart of an online bulletin board that traded child porn, which was hosted on the dark net, and had over 1,500 members associated with it.

After agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) started looking into the board in September 2015, McClung was identified as being a person who downloaded content from the board in December 2015.

Law enforcement agents would later execute a federal search warrant of McClung’s residence, finding the images that he would later be sentenced on.

Launched in 2006, this case is part of the Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative started by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.