Va. Beach job fair for displaced Farm Fresh & Toys “R” Us workers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A job fair is being held by Opportunity Inc. on April 18 for those in the area that lost their jobs when Farm Fresh and Toys “R” Us closed their doors.

The ConnectUP 2018 Job Fair is in partnership with the Virginia Employment Commission, and will be hosted at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, which is located at 1000 19th Street, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More than a hundred employers across a variety of industries, including healthcare, retailer, insurance and hospitality will be at the event, according to a media release from Opportunity Inc.

Opportunity Inc. says that the closing of the two companies impacted more than 3,000 workers in the area.

Those who attend may have the chance to discuss immediate employment opportunities.

Overseeing the workforce development programs for eight localities in South and Western Hampton Roads, Opportunity Inc. was established by the Hampton Roads Workforce Development Board.