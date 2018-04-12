Raccoon test positive for rabies in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. – The Peninsula Health District has confirmed that a raccoon in the area tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found in the area of Castello Court and Showalter Road in the city, according to officials.

Health officials say that anyone that has information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Health Department at Peninsula Health District- Newport News Environmental Health at (757) 594-7340.

Exposures also includes direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. For after hours, please contact York County Animal Control at (757) 890-3601.

Rabies has been found in a variety of animals on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s, according to The Peninsula Health District.

Rabies prevention guidelines provided by The Peninsula Health District:

1. Vaccinate your pets.

2. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

4. Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property.