Over 135K pounds of Banquet Salisbury steak meals recalled

A recall was issued Wednesday for over 135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products from ConAgra Brands.

The nationwide recall issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the products had possibly been contaminated with extraneous bone materials.

The family-style, heat treated, not shelf stable Salisbury steak and brown gravy products were produced on March 10, 2018.

The recalled products are:

27-ounce cartons containing plastic shrink-wrapped packages each with six pieces of “Banquet FAMILY SIZE 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF – GRILL MARKS ADDED” with the lot code 5006 8069 10 05 and a “best by” date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package.

The recalled products have the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “P-115” located on the side panel of the consumer package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

So far there have been three reports of minor oral injury associated with the consumption of the recalled product.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Theey should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014.