NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating an incident involving a “vehicular assault” on Shoop Avenue near Tidewater Drive.

Dispatchers tell News 3 calls reporting the incident were received at 1:24 p.m.

Police tweeted that non-life threatening injuries have been reported.

Traffic is blocked from Shoop Avenue to Somme Avenue while the investigation takes place.

