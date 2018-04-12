Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson set to instruct at 2018 Colonial All-Pro Football Camp in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (Tribe Athletics) – William & Mary head football coach Jimmye Laycock and the Colonial All-Pro Football Camp have once again attracted some of the most prominent names from the National Football League to serve as guest instructors at this year’s camp, which will be held June 24-27 on the W&M campus.

Participating in this summer’s camp will be Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

For complete information, please visit http://abcsportscamps.com/wmfootball or call Bill Cole at 757-221-3337.

One of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, Cousins recently joined the Vikings after playing his first six seasons with the Washington Redskins. Cousins’ career stats include 16,206 passing yards and 99 touchdowns with a passer rating of 93.7. The former Michigan State standout is one of just six quarterbacks in the NFL to start all 48 games with the same team during the past three seasons.

After being selected by the Texans with the 12th overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Watson made an immediate impact before suffering a season-ending injury. Although he appeared in just seven games with six starts, Watson set an NFL record for most passing touchdowns (19) through a player’s first seven career games. He also set an NFL record for a rookie quarterback with the most passing touchdowns (18) over any five-game span.