Hampton Roads is where the heart is for three local NBA hopefuls playing in the PIT

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The game of basketball is built around a hoop and a circular ball, so it's only right that the end of three Hampton Roads natives collegiate career comes to an end in the place it all began for them.

Devon Hall, a former UVA & Cape Henry Collegiate standout, Nansemond River alumnus and ex-Arizona State guard Shannon Evans, and Kecoughtan High product turned Providence alumnus all paired up on one team in this week's Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

"It's always good to be home, man," said Hall, who scored a game-high 18 points against Roger Brown's. "Last time I played in this gym, I was telling them we got smacked by Huntington Prep, got beat by like twenty-five, so being able to get a win on this court was good."

For Evans, this week is all about showing NBA scouts he can thrive as a point guard, something that didn't happen as frequently with Arizona State playing three-guard lineups often.

"Just looking around, seeing familiar faces," was a welcomed sight for Evans, who finished with 15 points. "People I've seen growing up here, a lot of coaches that saw me growing up as a kid, it's just good to see familiar faces."

Bullock, a proud Hampton native, says he feels like he's playing on "an all-star team" this week. The pace is faster than one he or Hall was accustomed to playing at their colleges but the adjustment period was brief.

"It's awesome man, it's like an all-star game in high school," said Bullock. "Just getting to play with guys I haven't seen in a long time, man it just felt good to be back out here."

Hall, Evans, and Bullock are back in action Friday night at 9:00 p.m. at Churchland High School.