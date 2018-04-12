Fire heavily damages Hampton home, leaves one resident with burn injuries

HAMPTON, Va. – A Hampton home was heavily damaged overnight by an electrical fire.

Hampton Fire crews responded to the reported fire in the 100 block of Horsley Drive at 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

The fire was contained and extinguished in about 40 minutes. However, the home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

All of the residents had escaped and were outside of the home by the time crews arrived. They had been alerted to the fire by the lights flickering. The homeowners went to investigate the power loss and that’s when they discovered the fire.

One of the residents did suffer moderate burn injuries to his hands and arms. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Fire Prevention Branch has investigated the fire and determined it to be accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction at or near the meter base.