Crews respond to kitchen fire at Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire that damaged a home in the 300 block of Willow Bend Court Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:13 p.m.

Crews arrived at the scene to find an active fire in the kitchen of a two-story home. Firefighters entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire, which prevented it from spreading beyond the point of origin.

No injuries were reported in this incident. The residents of the home will not be displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

