CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Tax Day is fast approaching, and Kona Ice wants to relieve local taxpayers of the stress of giving up their coins to Uncle Sam.

On Tuesday, April 17, Kona Ice will host its fifth annual National “Chill Out” Day by giving out free cups of shaved ice.

An island-themed truck will be parked outside the Sam’s Club at 1501 Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to hand out the treats to all who stop by.

