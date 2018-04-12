Celebrate the yummiest, cheesiest day of the year — National Grilled Cheese Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April 12 is one of the yummiest, gooiest, cheesiest days of the year -- National Grilled Cheese Day!

Perhaps the best part about these gooey and delightful sandwiches are the various ways they can be made. Norfolk's own Grilled Cheese Bistro is bringing back one of their favorite creations in honor of the day -- the Lobster Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese!

Naturally, the best way to celebrate this holiday is to indulge in as many grilled cheese sandwiches as you can!

What's your favorite grilled cheese sandwich?

