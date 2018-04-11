We get a taste of the Williamsburg Taste Festival on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - With its colonial history, Williamsburg is the birthplace of an American food revolution.

There colonists brewed up the first beer, cultivated the first vineyards and created the first free-range, garden-to-table food scene in the country.

Chef Travis Brust of Williamsburg Inn will and Karen Riordan from Visit Williamsburg give us a sample of what to expect at the Williamsburg Taste Festival. For more info, visit www.williamsburgtastefestival.com.

