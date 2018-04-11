Virginia Beach makes list of 2018 Best Places to Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One of the best places to live in the nation is right here in Hampton Roads.

Virginia Beach ranked number 99 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 list of Best Places to Live.

“Despite Virginia Beach’s resort city status, the friendly residents and relaxed atmosphere found in this part of southern Virginia have swayed many to take up a permanent residence in Virginia’s largest metro area,” the website says. “The glorious ocean views, beautiful waterfront homes and award-winning restaurants make this vacation destination a place worthy of being calling home.”

U.S. News says one drawback, however, is getting used to the jet noise.

According to the report, the top place to live in the U.S. is Austin, Texas.