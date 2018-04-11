Top-ranked Virginia Wesleyan softball sweeps fourth-ranked Christopher Newport in doubleheader

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – There was an old adage that said “lightning never strikes the same place twice.” For Virginia Wesleyan softball, the plan coming into Wednesday was to avoid any bolts in their vicinity. The last time the Marlins lost in the regular season, it was at the hands of Christopher Newport on March 12, 2017.

The Marlins swept the Lady Captains in an afternoon doubleheader, winning game one 11-1 by the run rule, and game two 5-4. Game one was tied at one apiece in the fourth inning until Virginia Wesleyan erupted for six runs in the frame.

In the sixth inning, senior outfielder Amy Large plated three runs with one of her three home runs on the day.

Marlins sophomore pitcher Hannah Hull picked up victories on the mound in both games, bringing her season win total up to 22. Virginia Wesleyan has won all 30 straight games this season.