Three Hampton Roads Walmart stores to be remodeled in 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Three Walmart stores in Hampton Roads are on a list of stores that will be remodeled in 2018.

Walmart announced Wednesday that they would be spending an estimated $75 million over the next year in Virginia on the construction of one new store, the remodel of 13 existing stores, and the addition of many in-store and online innovations.

Three stores in Hampton Roads will be remodeled:

201 Hillcrest Pkwy., Chesapeake

632 Grassfield Pkwy., Chesapeake

657 Phoenix Dr., Virginia Beach

The new store will be built in Leesburg while 10 other stores across the state will also be remodeled. Those stores are:

135 Stoneridge Dr., Ruckersville

2410 Sheila Ln., Richmond

1050 Regional Park Rd., Lebanon

14000 Worth Ave., Woodbridge

13245 Lee Hwy, Bristol

217 Garrisonville Rd., Stafford

1660 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock

164 Camp Creek Pkwy., Gordonsville

4807 Valley View Blvd NW., Roanoke

461 W Reservoir Rd., Woodstock

Walmart also plans to continue to test new technologies to improve the shopping experiences at the rest of the stores in Virginia, as well as online.

Online Grocery Pickup:

Virginia customers can order Walmart groceries online and pick them up without ever having to unbuckle their seatbelts. The service is free and prices through Walmart Online Grocery are the same as in-store.

Walmart currently offers Grocery Pickup at 40 Virginia locations and plans to roll-out approximately 35 new Grocery Pickup locations at area stores in the coming year.

Mobile Express Scan & Go:

Walmart offers Mobile Express Scan & Go in select markets which allows customers to scan items with their mobile devices while shopping in store, pay instantly and skip the checkout line. Customers can download the Walmart Scan & Go app from iTunes or the Google Play store.

Mobile Express Scan & Go is currently offered at all 17 Virginia Sam’s Clubs and Walmart store #1841 in Chesapeake. Walmart will continue evaluating opportunities to expand the service to more local customers in the coming year.

Walmart Pickup Towers:

Much like a high-tech vending machine, the Walmart Pickup Tower allows customers to pick up their online orders in less than a minute by scanning a bar code sent to their smartphone. To use the tower, customers simply choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the Pickup option at checkout.

Pickup Tower service is currently available at two Virginia Walmart stores. Walmart will continue evaluating opportunities expand the Pickup Tower service to Virginia customers in the coming year.