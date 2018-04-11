Norfolk Police investigating deadly shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the 200 block of Nicholson Street Wednesday night.

The call came in around 9:20 p.m. Police arrived to find a man outside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not yet released the identity of the suspect or any suspect information.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via the P3Tips app.

Stay with News 3 for updates.