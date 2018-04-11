Mother and child taken to hospital after Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday morning.

There are five adults and five children that live at the home and firefighters said it is unclear if they will be able to return to the home.

The fire is under control and started on the third floor of the home that is in the 200 block Florida Ave.

Firefighters said a mother and her child had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but they are stable.

Three dogs and a cat were rescued from the home but some cats are missing, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.