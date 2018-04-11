Kroger looking to fill more than 400 positions in Mid-Atlantic Division

ROANOKE, Va. – Do you need a job?

Kroger is looking to hire approximately 420 jobs in its 122 stores in the Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes Virginia and North Carolina.

The chain is hoping to fill nearly 11,000 jobs in its supermarket divisions across the U.S. Jobs include hourly and management positions.

“Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager of the Mid-Atlantic Division. “We are committed to creating great entry-level jobs and investing in our associates, so they can reach their full potential.”

Click here to apply.