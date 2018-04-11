Harry Potter books getting a new look for 20th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Harry Potter series is getting a makeover to mark the 20th anniversary of the first book's publication in America.

Scholastic has tapped artist Brian Selznick to design new jackets for the series. Selznick favors an antique black-and-white style, and the jacket designs for the books continue that theme.

When placed side-by-side chronologically, the seven books of the Harry Potter series create a single image that tells Harry's story.

Scholastic plans to release the collectible box set in September.