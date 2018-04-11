All lanes of I-64E near Busch Gardens closed due to multi-vehicle crash

April 11 is National Pet Day!

Whether they have fur, feathers or scales, it’s a great opportunity to show your pet some extra love!

To celebrate, here are a few fun pet facts from the North Shore Animal League:

  • Dogs can donate blood to other dogs and cats can donate blood to other cats.
  • Studies have shown that people who own pets live longer, have less stress, and have fewer heart attacks.
  • Over 50% of all pet owners would rather be stranded on a desert island with their pet, not another person.

