Virginia Beach Police searching for suspect involved in multiple armed bank robberies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect believed to have been involved in multiple armed bank robberies in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake over the past few months.

The suspect is described as a white male who is between 5’8″ and 5’10” tall and of medium build. He was seen wearing a mask during each robbery.

Anyone with information about these incidents or is aware of the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-567-5887). Tips may also be submitted via P3Tips.com or the P3Tips app.

