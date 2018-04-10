× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies but still cool today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies and warming up… Clouds and a few showers will stick around this morning. Scattered showers are possible this morning, mainly in NE NC. Showers will clear out by mid-morning and clouds will start to clear out by midday. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs warming into the mid and upper 50s, almost 10 degrees below normal.

We will see mainly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the upper 30s.

Get ready for sunshine and a big warm up for the second half of the week. We will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs warming to near 60. A few clouds will mix in on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunshine will continue on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

70s will continue for the weekend with showers and storms returning on Sunday.

Today: AM Showers (30%), Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April 10th

2003 Spring Nor’easter: Strong Winds Eastern Shore, Southeast Virginia

