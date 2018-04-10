The Pump Boys stop by before hitting the Hampton stage on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va - It's a high-octane evening of musical theater. Hampton Arts presents the Tony Award-nominated “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” an evening of boot-stomping music that received unanimous raves when it originally premiered on and Off-Broadway.

We talk with cast members about the show, the music and the Dinettes.

Pump Boys and Dinettes

April 13, 14, 20, 21 – 8 p.m.

April 15, 22 – 2 p.m.

The American Theatre

125 East Mellen Street, Hampton

For tickets visit hamptonarts.net or call (800) 745-3000