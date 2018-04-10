Shopping at Kroger? Support Susan G. Komen Tidewater by rounding up at checkout

You can have a part in helping to fund research to find a cure for breast cancer while shopping for groceries.

Every Kroger in the state of Virginia is asking customers to Round Up to the nearest dollar for the Cure.

All the money collected from locations within the Tidewater services area, 22 cities and counties of southeast Virginia, will be donated to Susan G. Komen Tidewater.

These funds will support the community grants program.

In the first five days of April small change made a big impact, with over $9,500 donated.

The program will continue through the end of April bringing awareness to the importance of early detection, early detection.