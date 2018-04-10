Raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood tests positive for rabies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A raccoon found in the 600 block of East Lynn Shore Circle tested positive for rabies Tuesday.

Virginia Beach City Government said the raccoon got into an altercation with a dog in the Thalia subdivision on April 9 and is now dead.

Officials are reminding people that rabies is 100 percent fatal if left untreated.

If you or your pet has had any exposure to stray or wild animals in this area within the past few weeks, you are asked to contact your physician or the Health Department at (757) 518-2700 between the hours of 8:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

