Photos: April 10 is National Sibling Day!

It’s National Siblings Day!

April 10 is the day to show some extra love to your brother or sister.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, National Siblings Day was created by Claudia Evart in 1995 in honor of her two siblings who died early in life in separate accidents. She chose April 10 in honor of her late sister’s birthday.

Evart also created the Siblings Day Foundation. Click here for more information.

