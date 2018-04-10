× Newport News teachers to call for 4% raise at city council meeting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Teachers in the Newport News School Division are planning to speak out at a Tuesday night city council meeting in the fight for more higher pay.

A public hearing on the budget is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The current proposed city budget calls for a $700,000 increase in funding for local schools; falling in line with what Acting Newport News Superintendent Brian Kilgore requested in his own proposed budget in order to fund a two percent salary increase for school employees.

On March 27, the Newport News School Board voted to request an additional $3 million from the city allowing for a four percent salary increase instead.

“The clear message to our community and to our teachers and staff is ‘we’re behind you’,” school board member Jeff Stodghill said at the time.

Teachers and staff say they deserve the larger pay increase.

This latest debate comes as teachers continue to protest around the country, in states like Oklahoma, demanding better pay.

Click HERE to see the City of Newport News’ proposed budget for FY 2019.