Newport News Police Department announces ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ for online transactions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Have you ever wanted to buy or sell things online but were concerned about the safety of the process? The Newport News Police Department has you covered.

The department announced Thursday that it has started a “Safe Exchange Zone” for online transactions at its headquarters located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue. Buyers and sellers can now rest easy without worrying about going to an unknown person’s home or other potentially unsafe location by having a public place to make such transactions.

NNPD has designated two parking spaces with 24-hour video surveillance in front of the building to make exchanges. Transactions should be made between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Police have offered the following safety tips to anyone wishing to use this space when meeting someone for online exchanges:

Insist on a public meeting place like a cafe, bank, shopping center, or our Headquarters building.

Do not meet in a secluded place, or invite strangers into your home.

Be especially careful buying/selling high value items.

Tell a friend or family member where you’re going.

Take your cell phone along if you have one.

Consider having a friend accompany you.

Try to conduct your transaction in the day time.

Only carry the cash you need for the transaction.

Trust your instincts.

