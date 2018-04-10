Man arrested after month-long child pornography investigation in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested in Isle of Wight County on Monday after a month-long child pornography investigation.

The investigation began after investigators with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A search warrant was executed on April 5 at a home in the 14000 block of Courthouse Highway. During the execution, numerous electronic devices were removed from the home.

Warrants were issued for Thomas Sadler on April 9. He was arrested and charged multiple counts of Distribution of Child Pornography and Production of Child Pornography.

He is currently at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Investigators continue to look into his involvement as it relates to the possession, manufacturing and distribution of child pornography. Additional charges are forthcoming as the forensic investigation of the electronic devices develops.