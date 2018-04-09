Smartmouth Brewing presents ‘Stranger Things’ trivia night in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Smartmouth Brewing is giving fans of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things the chance to flex their knowledge of the show with a trivia night.

The trivia night will be on April 11 starting at 7 p.m. at Toast, located at 2406 Colonial Avenue.

There will be four rounds of 10 questions, plus bonus questions. Team sizes are limited to six.

Here’s a list of prizes:

1st Place Team wins: a Stranger Things t-shirt, $100 Toast gift certificate, $75 Handsome Biscuit gift certificate, Smartmouth pint glasses for the whole team.

2nd Place: a Stranger Things t-shirt, $25 Toast gift certificate, $25 Handsome Biscuit gift certificate and Smartmouth pint glasses for the whole team.

3rd Place: $15 Toast gift certificate, $15 Handsome Biscuit gift certificate and Smartmouth pint glasses for the whole team.