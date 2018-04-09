Norfolk to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month with pinwheel garden

NORFOLK, Va. – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the City of Norfolk will recognize the occasion with a symbolic reminder of the city’s commitment to keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

Pinwheels serve as the national symbol of the childhood that all children deserve. The city will “plant” 100 blue and silver “Pinwheels for Prevention” in front of City Hall on Friday, April 13 at 2 p.m. Mayor Kenny Alexander, along with child safety advocates, will deliver remarks during the ceremony.

Mayor Alexander will also present the Child Abuse Prevention Month proclamation at the formal Norfolk City Council session on Tuesday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Research conducted by Prevent Child Abuse America estimates that taxpayers could save $80 billion per year if the government implements effective policies and strategies to prevent child abuse and neglect. This includes decreased use of services such as foster care, hospitalization, mental health treatment and law enforcement.

Norfolk’s Department of Human Services offers a variety of family support services to help keep children safe. Call (757) 664-7790 or click here for more information.

To report suspected child abuse, call the Norfolk Child Abuse Hotline at (757) 664-6022 or (800) 552-7096.