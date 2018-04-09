Newport News woman accused of assaulting men after scratching vehicle with knife

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 18-year-old woman is facing several charges after being accused of assaulting two men, according to police.

On April 8 around 6 p.m., police were sent to the 300 block of Circuit Lane in reference to a disorderly incident.

According to police, 18-year-old Euphori Williams-Johnson was seen scratching someone’s car with a knife. A man told police when he walked up to Williams-Johnson and told her to stop damaging the vehicle, she turned around and pepper sprayed him.

Another man tried to get Williams-Johnson away from the vehicle and she elbowed him and tried to cut him with the knife.

Williams-Johnson was arrested and charged with malicious injury by acid/explosive/fire, malicious wounding, assault and intentional damage.