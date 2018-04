Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Attention thrill seekers!

Busch Gardens Williamsburg's newest addition, the Battle for Eire, is opening on April 13.

The new virtual reality ride uses headsets and a state-of-the-art motion simulator to immerse riders in the story of heroic fairy warrior Addie, and her quest to rescue the Heart of Eire from an evil villain.

The ride is located in the Ireland section of the park.