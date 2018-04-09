Ice cream truck driver robbed at gunpoint in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after an ice cream truck driver was robbed at gunpoint in the 14500 block of Old Courthouse Way Sunday evening.

The call for an armed robbery came in shortly after 5 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the victim, a 30-year-old Portsmouth man, who told them a group of five to six black male juveniles approached him while he was in his truck. One of the suspects asked for ice cream while the others stayed back.

The victim said he handed over the ice cream to the subject, who then pointed a firearm at him and demanded money. All the suspects fled the area on foot after the victim handed over the money.

The suspect who pointed the gun at the victim was said to be wearing all black clothing and a hooded outer layer with the hood up.

There were no injuries reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.