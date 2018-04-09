Free financial coaching program coming to Portsmouth this spring

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Do you want to become more financially responsible?

Bank On Portsmouth will host a 10-month free financial coaching program starting Monday, April 16. The classes begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Department of Social Services 1701 High Street every third Monday of the month.

Participants will attend one class per month and meet with a personal financial coach. Students will learn ways to overcome paycheck to paycheck living, ways to reduce debt and how to see their savings grow. Coaches will help participants create a financial plan based on their goals and dreams.

Bank On Hampton Roads is one of more than 70 programs across the United States designed to help people improve their financial opportunities and take greater control over their finances.

April classes are enrolling now. Click here to register.