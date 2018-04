CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a convenience store at 1268 Great Bridge Blvd.

Video tweeted by the Chesapeake Fire Department shows smoke and flames coming from the Crestwood Food Mart.

Working Incident | 1268 Great Bridge Blvd| Smoke/Flames visible. 1251hrs. pic.twitter.com/WKEgHCYWDu — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) April 9, 2018

The call came in Monday just before 1 p.m.