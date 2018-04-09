Family of three displaced after Newport News apartment fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A mother and two children have been displaced after an apartment fire in the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive Monday evening.

The call came in at 5:45 p.m. Authorities said the fire started in the kitchen and was contained to the room of origin. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The fire was called under control around 6:30 p.m. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Officials said the apartment has been condemned. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

