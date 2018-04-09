Chesapeake Police investigating armed bank robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Officers with the Chesapeake Police Department are investigating a bank robbery at the BayPort Credit Union in the 600 block of N. Battlefield Boulevard Monday.

Authorities were advised that a white male with a beard and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt entered the bank shortly before 3:30 p.m.

It was reported that the suspect was armed and demanded money from employees. The suspect fled the scene on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

