Chesapeake Police investigating armed bank robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Officers with the Chesapeake Police Department are investigating a bank robbery at the BayPort Credit Union in the 600 block of N. Battlefield Boulevard Monday.
Authorities were advised that a white male with a beard and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt entered the bank shortly before 3:30 p.m.
It was reported that the suspect was armed and demanded money from employees. The suspect fled the scene on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.
This is a developing story.
36.739171 -76.242346